One of the best ways to free up storage on the iPhone is staring at you in the face

Screenshot Messages take up over a gigabyte of storage on this iPhone.

Your iPhone’s Messages app is a hidden storage hog.

Thankfully, video and audio message delete themselves after a couple minutes by default, but regular messages, pictures, and GIFs don’t, and they can take a lot of space if you don’t delete them.

Messages are set to never delete themselves by default, but you can set them to delete after 30 days in your iPhone’s settings.

Here’s how:

First, head to your iPhone's Settings app, and scroll down until you find Messages. Screenshot In the Messages menu, scroll down until you find the 'Keep Messages' option and tap it. Screenshot It's set to keep your messages 'Forever' by default. Tap '30 days' so your iPhone automatically deletes your messages every month. You'll prevent messages from taking up unnecessary space. Screenshot

