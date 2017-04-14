Get more done and multitask like a pro with this software

Whether you’re putting the finishing touches on an app or working on your next blog post, there are a lot of moving parts involved with getting any online project off the ground. Thankfully, DeltaWalker 2 Pro exists to streamline your digital to-dos.

This software lets you compare, edit and merge files side-by-side, all in a simple, single interface. That makes for a smoother workflow and a happier, more stress-free you. Look at pixel-by-pixel comparisons between up to three wide range image formats, and easily scan documents by typing into its dynamic search bar.

Available for Windows and Mac, DeltaWalker Pro 2 is on sale for $39.71 AUD [$29.95 USD], half off its usual retail price.

Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical items.

