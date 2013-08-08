Daft Punk Cancelling On Stephen Colbert Resulted In The Best Celebrity Dance Party To 'Get Lucky'

Tuesday night Daft Punk was supposed to perform its song of the summer “Get Lucky” on “The Colbert Report.”

However, they abruptly cancelled Monday afternoon due to contractual obligations with MTV to make a “surprise” musical performance later this month on the network’s Video Music Awards.

With no musical act, Stephen Colbert made light of the situation with his own celebrity-studded performance of the song.

Celebs from Hugh Laurie, Jeff Bridges, Matt Damon and even Bryan Cranston joined in what we think everyone can agree will get more views for “The Colbert Report” than any Daft Punk performance.

(If the video is taking a while to load, view it here.)

Afterward, Robin Thicke showed up to perform what others are calling the actual song of the summer, “Blurred Lines.”

The sudden appearance of such a high-profile performer has led some to wonder whether the entire bit was a publicity stunt for MTV’s VMAs considering both Comedy Central and MTV are both owned by Viacom.

Earlier in the show Colbert expertly “shredded” MTV for “stealing” away Daft Punk.

