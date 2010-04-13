Get Live TV On Your iPhone For $10 A Month From MobiTV

If you’ve ever wished you could watch live cable news on your iPhone, today is your lucky day.



MobiTV is offering a free application for the iPhone that allows users to stream ABC News Now, and clips from MTV, Comedy Central, and Nickelodeon (iTunes link).

You can upgrade your MobiTV account and get live CNBC, Fox News, MSNBC, and ESPN Mobile TV, which seems to be mostly ESPN News, though it will also have some live sports events. The upgrade will cost $9.99 for one month, $24.99 for three months, and $44.99 for six months.

In addition to live news, MobiTV is offering full length shows from MTV, Comedy Central, Disney Channel, NBC, SyFy, and others.

MobiTV isn’t the only company delivering live television to the iPhone. Flo TV has plans for a similar service, but you will need a case from Mophie.

We’ve been playing with the MobiTV app a bit this afternoon. It’s working very well on our iPhone 3G with WiFi and on 3G. Though, we just checked ESPN, which is supposed to be playing Red Sox versus the Twins, and we’re getting a message that says “Sorry — this event is subject to blackout rules for your area.” Not too happy about that, we’re in New York.

While the service is neat, it’s unclear how many people will shell out an additional $10 a month for some live television and shows on the iPhone. comScore data from January 2010 shows that only 3.9% of mobile subscribers watched TV/video on their mobile phones at least once during the month.

MobiTV is working on an iPad app, but there’s no timetable for when it will be available according to a spokesman for the company.

Overall, MobiTV, which is available on other phones and through other carriers, has 9 million subscribers.

If you want to see what MobiTV looks like, here’s a short gallery >

Do you want to ABC News on your phone? How about ESPN? You can choose from live TV on the left and on demand clips on the right. If you can't get enough market talk, you can watch CNBC. Get intimate with Bob Pisani. And one more...the app skipped here and there, but had hours of smooth streaming. This was a bummer to see when we went to ESPN at 5:30 PM for PTI.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.