GET HIRED: What 6 Hot Tech Companies Want To See In Your LinkedIn Profile

Photo: AP

There’s no way around it. If you want to snag a great job at a hot tech company, you have to be on LinkedIn. But what exactly inspires these companies to call you? How should you spiff up your LinkedIn profile to get their attention?That’s what we asked head hiring honchos at six hot tech companies:



Online game maker Zynga, which went public last month.

The company that practically invented cloud computing and is No. 27 on Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For: Salesforce.com.

Mozilla, the non-profit that makes one of the most popular free open-source applications of all time, Firefox.

The company that revolutionised books, retail and the software industry; Amazon.

The company that proved open-source and Linux can be big business; Red Hat.

And the ultimate know-er of LinkedIn’s secrets … LinkedIn.

They gave us some surprising insight into how they judge prospective employees by their profiles, including

… how to fill out your profile

… what they really think about recommendations

… words NOT to use

… how they read between the lines to make judgments about you.

Put up a big, fat profile Nearly all the companies agreed that a full profile was, for the most part, the way to go. They wanted the usual things ... a good work history, no large gaps of time left unexplained. But what they really want is to get a sense of you and see that you have 'passion' for your career choice. 'We look for candidates with robust profiles that reflect depth and genuine passion for their functional area,' explained LJ Brock, Red Hat's vice president of global talent acquisition and infrastructure. One indication of passion is the list of LinkedIn groups you've joined and how active you are in them, Brock says. Another is the words you use to talk about yourself and your career. 'An authentic voice in your profile and summary goes a long way. Your personality is unique and should come through clearly and grab our attention,' says Brendan Browne, Director of Global Talent Acquisition at LinkedIn. 'A LinkedIn profile is a blank sheet for you to get creative with, and it's easy for your profile to come across as flat if you're simply pasting your curriculum vitae,' he says. But PUH-LEASE avoid these words A beefy profile might be good, but not if it's filled with buzzwords. Overused words can make you look like an airhead. If you 'use tons of irrelevant buzz words, that makes you look like a light and fluffy person. I'm going to think that if I hire you, you're going to produce work that is light and fluffy and not very useful,' explains Woodson Martin, senior vice president of recruiting for Salesforce.com. 'Substance is what it's all about.' According to LinkedIn, the following 10 words were the most overused buzzwords in 2011. If you are using them, time to edit your profile. 1. Creative

2. Organizational

3. Effective

4. Extensive experience

5. Track record

6. Motivated

7. Innovative

8. Problem solving

9. Communication skills

10. Dynamic Sometimes less is more Interestingly, not every profile has to be brimming with text. 'Over the last year we have found that 'skeleton' profiles, those that simply display an outline of work history, often make some of the best candidates,' says Red Hat's Brock. Those profiles sometimes indicate 'top performers' who are so happy at their current companies that they aren't pounding the pavement looking for work, he explains. 'These are exactly the people we want to connect with and so we have begun to actively target these candidates as part of our recruiting strategy,' Brock says. Beyond words, think keywords LinkedIn has a beta application it calls 'Skills.' Skills can act as keywords that gets your profile to surface when the company is searching for prospects. You can load up your LinkedIn profile with as many as 50 skills, but you should first research which skills are hot keywords on LinkedIn (more people adding them) and which are losing favour. Click on the Skills page (under the More menu) to get started. But skills-as-keywords are not enough. Your profile needs to detail how you acquired these skills and what projects you used them on. 'Providing detail about the relevant skills you use to get your job done is one thing, including context on how you use them is another. Take that extra step and be descriptive and explanatory' explains Colleen McCreary, Zynga's Chief People Officer. Kristin Kalscheur, a senior recruiter for Amazon, agrees. 'Job seekers should ensure that their profiles are keyword-optimised.' For instance, she says, software developers should name the specific programming languages they use. Product managers should provide details of 'products you've built or overhauled, what role you played in the overall strategy and implementation, and how the products you created have improved customer satisfaction.' Backscratching recommendations can be spotted a mile away Everyone agreed that recommendations are important, but not in the way you might think. 'Do recommendations matter? They do, but as with all good things, should be added in moderation,' warns Bret Reckard, head of recruiting for Mozilla. 'Too many recommendations will usually turn me away from a profile faster than zero. You could be awesome, or you could be trying too hard.' 'It's easy to ask a friend to write you a recommendation,' says LinkedIn's Browne. 'It's much more meaningful if they come from executives, managers and clients or suppliers. 'Scratch my back' recommendations are easy to spot and don't carry as much weight,' Timing is also important, says Salesforce.com's Martin. A whole bunch of new ones indicates you are actively searching. 'It is very unlikely you recently solicited a ton of recommendations and are not looking for a job.' That sends a signal that you want to hear from hiring companies. The ugly truth about photos Hiring professionals were split as to how much the photo mattered. The photo matters 'not at all. We hire people for what they can do to make Mozilla better, not for what they add/detract from the corporate phone-directory,' says Reckard. Others said photos can't help but leave an impression. 'LinkedIn is a great place to connect employers and future employees. Recruiters use it day in and day out. So be mindful what you use to represent yourself,' warns Zynga's McCreary. While photos can be fun (you can wear your favourite team's baseball cap), beware they don't show poor taste (an offbeat cartoon character). Show some social genius All tech companies want you to know your way around social media. Syncing your LinkedIn status with your Twitter stream is a good start, but only if the content is relevant to your career. 'When your LinkedIn profile has other social handles in it, it lets us know who you are on Twitter or Facebook,' says Salesforce's Martin. 'If it's there, it is definitely something we'll pay attention to.' 'Interesting, insightful and sometimes unusual status updates are always a very good indication that someone is passionate about their field,' says LinkedIn's Browne. One time LinkedIn's CEO noticed a LinkedIn user 'sharing some insightful feedback' on a beta product, recounts Browne. HR got in touch with person and heard more great ideas. LinkedIn eventually hired the person. Zynga's McCreary adds: 'It's a bonus if you're funny, but it's usually not part of the job description.' It's not how many you know but who you know The number of connections in your network matters less than who those connections are. Salesforce.com uses LinkedIn's recommendation engine to sift through the networks of all the company's employees looking for matches for job openings, says Martin. If your profile is full of the right keywords, you could bubble up from the crowd just by knowing an employee. 'Make meaningful connections,' says LinkedIn's Browne. 'If we see that someone in a relatively junior role is well connected to influential senior talent, that's a great indication that they're potentially a rising star.' Adds Mozilla's Reckard, 'Large numbers of connections aren't as important as the quality of the connections. If I know and respect someone you know, it's a definite plus for you as a potential employee.' Be a mensch Hiring pros are also looking to see what kind of person you are beyond work. Engaging in the conversation on the LinkedIn site about topics of personal interest can be a major plus. 'I like to see when candidates link to a personal website/blog from their profile. It's a great place to find a more well-rounded view of how a candidate will fit into our unique culture,' says Mozilla's Reckard. 'Mozilla looks for people with strong motivations to contribute to society and these projects don't always make their way onto a traditional resume. LinkedIn is a perfect place to add this detail without sacrificing space normally used for work history,' he explains. LinkedIn's Browne agrees. 'Well-rounded profiles including interests and even volunteer fields help give us a fuller picture of you as a person. It is great to see that someone is thoughtful of balancing their personal and professional life.' LinkedIn actually did some research which showed that 41 per cent of hiring professionals 'consider volunteer work equally as valuable as paid work experience when making recruitment decisions,' Browne adds. Now, check out more LinkedIn tips... How To Sync Twitter With LinkedIn→

