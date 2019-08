HBO’s over-the-top service is exclusive to Apple devices for its first three months. Here’s how to get shows like Game of Thrones on your big screen if you don’t have an Apple TV.

Produced by Matthew Stuart. Narration by Graham Flanagan.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.