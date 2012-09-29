Apple Offers Official Instructions On How To Re-Add Google Maps To Your iPhone

Software developer Abraham Vegh points out on his Twitter account that Apple has put instructions on its site that detail how to add a web app to your iPhone’s home screen.



It seems a safe assumption that this is a way for Apple to show people how to add alternative mapping services like Google and Bing to their phones in light of the Apple Maps disaster.

Apple’s instructions appear below:

