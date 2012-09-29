Apple Offers Official Instructions On How To Re-Add Google Maps To Your iPhone

Dylan Love

Software developer Abraham Vegh points out on his Twitter account that Apple has put instructions on its site that detail how to add a web app to your iPhone’s home screen.

It seems a safe assumption that this is a way for Apple to show people how to add alternative mapping services like Google and Bing to their phones in light of the Apple Maps disaster.

Apple’s instructions appear below:

apple

