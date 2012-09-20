Here's How To Instantly Get Google Maps Back On Your iPhone

Photo: Kevin Smith, Business Insider
A lot of people are unhappy that Apple removed Google Maps from the newest iPhone software update, iOS 6. We’re not going to lie, we are too.Google has been quiet about its plans for releasing a stand alone version.
Until we hear something, try out this temporary solution.
Add the mobile web version of Google maps to your home screen!
While the web version of Google Maps doesn’t have as many features as the former stock version, we think it will certainly get you by if you can’t stand Apple’s own maps.
Here is what Maps will look like. To add this to your home screen, tap the arrow in the bottom middle of the screen.
It's easy to find points of interest. We wanted to locate grocery stores near us and it brought up a good amount.
We also wanted to see how good the web app was at finding bars. It provided us with a plethora of them.
Directions weren't as fluid, but they were still manageable. We were also given the option of driving, transit, walking, and biking directions.
