Here's Where You Can Get Free Pizza On National Cheese Pizza Day

Savvy drinkers have long known that certain bars across the U.S. give away free pizza with a drink purchase.

That’s right — free pizza.

So in honour of National Cheese Pizza Day, we’re listing some of the best deals in the country to help you celebrate.

Happy eating!

Did we miss one? Let us know in the comments.

New York City

Crocodile Lounge , 325 E 14th St. (free personal pizza with every drink purchase)

, 325 E 14th St. (free personal pizza with every drink purchase) Lulu’s , 113 Franklin Ave., Brooklyn (free personal pizza with every drink purchase)

, 113 Franklin Ave., Brooklyn (free personal pizza with every drink purchase) Charleston, 174 Bedford Ave., Brooklyn (free personal pizza with every drink between 12 and 8 p.m.)

Chicago

Crocodile, 1540 N. Milwaukee Ave. (free pizza with any beverage)

Los Angeles

Melgard Public House , 7505 Melrose Ave. (free pizza during happy hour)

, 7505 Melrose Ave. (free pizza during happy hour) 1739 Public House, 1745 N Vermont Ave. (free pizza on weekdays between 3 and 7 p.m.)

