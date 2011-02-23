Get Free iTunes Music When You Fly Southwest Airlines

Photo: Jaunted

As Southwest Airlines continues to outfit their massive fleet of aeroplanes with in-flight wifi, they’re looking for colourful ways to get folks both aware of it and using it.For this reason, they’re introducing free access to iTunes on flights through Southwest.com and they’re calling it “inAirtainment.”



Of course inAirtainment still works before you even get up in the clouds, so the idea is for all passengers—even those not lucy enough to be flying on a WiFi-equipped jet—to download their favourite songs, movies, TV shows, games and other little bits of entertainment like Southwest’s “Red Belly Radio” podcast and their iPhone app before leaving the terminal.

Check out the page here, where, for a limited time, Southwest is offering a free download of 20 songs in a playlist of artists “about to fly.”

We’ve never heard of any of them and it’s safe to say that at least a few are country, but free music is free music.

This post originally appeared on Jaunted.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.