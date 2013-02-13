A Bunch Of Financial Experts Are Giving Out Free Retirement Advice Today

These days finances are no longer a real barrier to getting sound financial advice from experts.



From Learnvest to Personal Capital, there are a host of new sites whose MO is to help consumers find the low-cost financial guidance they need –– whether they’re worth $10,000 or $10 million.

And, of course, free is always better.

Expert financial advisors from Kiplinger’s Personal Finance and the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors are offering up their services for free to help consumers plan for retirement — and all the investment, insurance and estate planning that comes with it.

The groups will be hosting financial advice sessions during Jump-Start Your Retirement Plan Days.

The chats are being held Tuesday, Feb. 12, from 9 a.m. to 5 a.m. Access them here or use #JumpStartRetire on Twitter to join in the discussion.

Every little bit helps.

