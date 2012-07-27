Try This Simple Hack To Score First Class Airfare For The Price Of Coach

Photo: flickr/martinrp

Everyone wants to fly first class, but only a few of us are willing to pay for that luxury.Luckily, there’s a simple way to find first class tickets for almost the same price as coach, according to Lifehacker’s Melanie Pinola.



Pinola says you can find cheap tickets that’ll automatically upgrade to first class by using the software that powers traditional travel sites called Matrix.

Just search for “Business Class or Higher” on Matrix and you’ll see a list of the automatic upgrade tickets. When Pinola tried it out, she found a first class ticket from NYC to Phoenix at a $600 discount.

Matrix is easy to use, functioning almost exactly like Orbitz or Travelocity. The only difference is you can’t book flights on Matrix—only find them—so you’ll have to call the airline directly after you spot what you’re looking for.

Hack My Trip wrote an excellent three-part blog on different Matrix Hacks as well. Here are two of our favourites:

Use The Calendar Search Option: One of the best ways to save on airfare is being flexible. Matrix makes this easy by showing a calendar with the lowest priced flight for each possible day of departure.

Find Flights At Nearby Airports: Matrix won’t make you search specific airports, so just enter a radius to find nearby hubs to depart from.

