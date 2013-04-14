Here's How To Install Facebook Home To Any Android Device

A mere one day after Facebook released its new “Home” app to the Play store for HTC One and Samsung Galaxy devices, a star hacker at XDA created a version that runs on any Android device.



Facebook Home is the new app featured in a whole bunch of new Facebook commercials, including one where a goat yells at Mark Zuckerberg. It’s basically a replacement for your home screen that makes your social networking connections the star of your phone, rather than your other apps.

Facebook’s first version of Home was designed only for a few top-tier Android phones, specifically the HTC One, One X, One X+, Samsung Galaxy S3, S4 and Note 2.

It’s been downloaded about 3,400 times since Facebook released it on April 12, and has a rating of 2.5 stars. Read what you like into that.

But if you want to find out what the fuss is about, and you are comfortable messing with things on your phone like root access and APK files, here’s some step-by-step instructions on how to get Home onto your Android device, courtesy of The Next Web’s Emil Protalinski.

1. Uninstall the Facebook app you have on your phone now.

2. Download the modified Facebook Home and optionally Facebook Messenger from the XDA Developers Forum site. Extract .rar file.

3. Install the apps. Read tips on that here.

4. Enable Facebook Home under the Facebook app settings. Reboot your device

Be aware that installing this app could break things, so if you have issues, you’ll want to reboot into recovery and “wipe the Dalvik cache,” Protalinski warns.

