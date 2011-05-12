Get Executives To Green-Light Your Social Media Marketing Program

Social media and corporate blogging are hot topics in the investor relations community right now. And, as in the marketing world, one of the toughest parts of getting your initiative off the ground is convincing your executive team to support it. Risk tends to carry more weight than return, making it crucial that you take the right message to your c-suite.



Watch this video, featuring IR magazine‘s group marketing director (and long-time social media marketing veteran), to learn how you can make a compelling case to your executive team.

Source: OpenView Labs

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

