Get Excited: The Philly Fed Is Coming

Some folks are really excited about the GM IPO today, and we’ll cover that. And others are eager to see if initial claims continue the good trend that was started last week. We’ll see about that at 8:30.But it’s not too early to get pumped about the Philly Fed survey coming out at 10:00 AM ET.



After Monday’s dismal Empire Manufacturing Index survey, the pressure is on Philadelphia to either confirm the recovery is intact or give the bears more ammo.

Last month it came in at a measure of 1 and the official estimate is for a 5 today.

