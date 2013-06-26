12 Tips And Tricks For Taking Amazing Instagram Photos

Instagram is one of our favourite apps of all time.
The popular photo (and now video!) sharing app makes it easy to share pictures and videos with friends and followers on most social networks.
Want your images to look awesome? Here are a few tips.
Taking pictures with the camera app will allow you get that perfect shot.
You'll also be able to take advantage of the iPhone's built in HDR function. The HDR function can be particularly useful for shots of still objects, landscapes outdoors, in sunny conditions, or high-contrast lighting situations.
Also, using your iPhone camera can save the original photo without filters in case you want to access them later.
But remember that your iPhone camera doesn't shoot in the 1:1 ratio used by Instagram, so you will have to crop your images. Keep that in mind when framing. Sometimes just taking a step back can give the perspective needed for when you crop the photo.
Get an awesome photo editing app. We recommend Snapseed. Snapseed makes photo editing simple. The app is full of features that let you do everything from adjust portions of your photo to centre focus to grab attention.
If you want to put a filter over your photos and save them, but don't want to publish to your Instagram feed: put your phone in aeroplane mode and load the photos as you would normally.
There are many photo accessories to improve your shots and adding one to your phone will impress followers and help your photos to stand out from the rest. The one shown here is the Olloclip, one of our favourites. It has three lenses in one and is available online and at your local Apple Store.
Price: $69.99
Hashtags are great community builders and Instagram discovery tools.
As community builders, hashtags link photos that share common interests, a shared phenomenon, or a pop-culture sensation. Searching hashtags can help you find images and Instagrammers you might enjoy. And using hashtags will help people find you and your photos.
But try not to use too many hashtags. Some people will just hashtag all their pictures with any possible reference.
There are hundreds of celebrities, influential people, and just regular folks with interesting perspectives that share awesome photos all the time.
Follow the celebrities and thought leaders you admire to get a glimpse into their lives and to get inspiration for your own photos
Also, using hashtags and tools like seeing what photos the people you follow have liked you can often find other Instagramers who have similar interests to you and who make great images. And if they are people who are interested in what you are interested in, they are more likely to find your feed cool and follow you back.
But, the best reason to find and follow interesting people is so that you will have a constant stream of interesting photos in your feed.
Don't post a picture of every single meal you eat. That gets old. There are too many brunch photos on Instagram anyway.
After you've uploaded a photo but before you've selected a filter use the drop icon to blur a portion of your photo to give better focus on a subject.
Need some suggestions on what to shoot? Follow @Instagram for recommendations with their weekly hashtag contests and user highlights.
