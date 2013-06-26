12 Tips And Tricks For Taking Amazing Instagram Photos

Taking pictures with the camera app will allow you get that perfect shot.

You'll also be able to take advantage of the iPhone's built in HDR function. The HDR function can be particularly useful for shots of still objects, landscapes outdoors, in sunny conditions, or high-contrast lighting situations.

Also, using your iPhone camera can save the original photo without filters in case you want to access them later.

But remember that your iPhone camera doesn't shoot in the 1:1 ratio used by Instagram, so you will have to crop your images. Keep that in mind when framing. Sometimes just taking a step back can give the perspective needed for when you crop the photo.