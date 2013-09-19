How To Get An IPhone 5S On Friday Without Waiting In Line

Apple’s new iPhones — the iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C — will launch on September 20.

Apple only allowed pre-orders for the iPhone 5C. So that means if you want the iPhone 5S in your hands on Friday, your best bet is to wait in line at an Apple store or at your wireless carrier.

But if you just can’t bare to wait in line, there are a few services to help you out.

A couple that come to mind are TaskRabbit and WunWun.

