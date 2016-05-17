Get an inside view on global collaboration at this unique forum in Sydney featuring French innovation leaders

The French Australian Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the launch of one of its most exciting and ambitious events of the year, the 2016 National Co-Innovation Excellence Forum.

The forum will be held in Sydney on Thursday 19 May 2016 and will showcase some of the most innovative businesses from the French-Australian community, highlighting how their combined talent can create an ideal partnership to successfully innovate and drive the prosperity of the two countries.

Innovation is the main challenge of the 21st century, and one that France is fully committed to meet head-on. Indeed, innovation is at the heart of France’s narrative, with already a great number of results.

“In the past decades, we have been able to put in place one of the most attractive innovation ecosystems in Europe. France already ranks 3rd in both the Thomson Reuters’ Top 100 Global Innovators and World’s Most Innovative Universities, due to the performance of both its companies and its research institutions,” said French Ambassador to Australia His Excellency Christophe Lecourtier.

“And with the opening of the Halle Freyssinet scheduled for 2017, Paris will probably become the greatest hub in Europe for start-up incubation. It is then more than ever, time to partner with Australia — to be fully part of the new exciting chapter of its economic history, already branded the ‘Ideas Boom’.”

Today, with 650 members and more than 100 events organised each year across the 6 State Chapters, the French-Australian Chamber of Commerce is proud to offer one of the most vibrant bilateral forums in Australia.

“With the Support of Team France, we have developed a conference program designed to provide our Members with an exclusive opportunity to engage with key stakeholders. Many industry experts and luminaries will be in attendance ensuring that the keynote addresses, panel discussions and workshops are of the highest quality,” explains general manager of the French-Australian Chamber of Commerce Claire Kasses.

This unique Forum will be dedicated to Co-Innovation with a great balance of corporates (DCNS – the winner of the contract to replace Australia’s submarine fleet, Safran, Thales, Keolis Downer, Peugeot, Tennis Australia), universities (UNSW, UTS, CTI) and institutions like the CSIRO. This event, endorsed by the NSW Department of Industry, promises to deliver a great platform to inform, debate and network.

A post-conference New Caledonia Cocktail Reception sponsored by the Government of New Caledonia is also planned at 6pm.

To find out more and book your ticket, visit the dedicated website: www.coinnovationbusinessforum.com/

