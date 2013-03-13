How To Get An Exact Replica Of Your Private Jet For Your Desk

Those wealthy enough to own a private jet can now appreciate it even while at the office.



We just received this email advertisement from Arizona-based Factory Direct Models, a maker of miniature aircraft and ships. For $400, the company will build an exact replica of any plane.

The Premium Plus Custom Model can be ordered for any aeroplane or helicopter, and it comes mounted on a mahogany pedestal with an inscription plaque. Jet owners can send in a photo to make sure everything is right, from the registration number to the paint scheme.

Even the interior of the jet (visible through the model’s windows) is made to order. The model can be as wide or as long as 17 inches.

FDM lists the Premium Plus replica with a $499.95 MSRP, but the factory direct price is $399.95. The Premium Custom Model (with painted windows) runs for $299.95; the smaller classic model costs $249.95.

Here’s a full ad:

Photo: Factory Direct Models

