Get an affordable web host for your business

HAMBURG, GERMANY – DECEMBER 28: Participants work at their laptops at the annual Chaos Computer Club (CCC) computer hackers’ congress, called 29C3, on December 28, 2012 in Hamburg, Germany. The 29th Chaos Communication Congress (29C3) attracts hundreds of participants worldwide annually to engage in workshops and lectures discussing the role of technology in society and its future. (Photo by Patrick Lux/Getty Images)

Photo: Supplied

Having an online presence is essential for any brand or business, but running a website can be time consuming and expensive. Fortunately, Lifetime.Hosting is here to help you stake your claim online while cutting down on cost in the process.

Lifetime.Hosting lets you host websites with SSD-optimized storage. You can choose from countless .co domain names and keep them running for life. You’ll also get unlimited email accounts for your users and unlimited data transfer, making for a better online experience. Plus, when you sign up, you get a bonus lifetime domain registration as well.

Lifetime.Hosting’s Lite plan gets you one website and 250 MB of SSD-optimized storage for $26.55 AUD [$19.99 USD]. Or check out other options on the deal page: the Standard plan (six sites and 6 GB of storage) or Deluxe plan (12 sites and 12 GB of storage).

Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical items.

Get this deal





Insider Picks are independent of Allure Media’s editorial and advertising teams. Click The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners, including Amazon. Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, is an investor in Business Insider, the US partner of BI Australia’s publishing company Allure Media, through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.Insider Picks are independent of Allure Media’s editorial and advertising teams. Click here to learn more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.