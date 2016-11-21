Get an affordable web host for your business

Having an online presence is essential for any brand or business, but running a website can be time consuming and expensive. Fortunately, Lifetime.Hosting is here to help you stake your claim online while cutting down on cost in the process.
Lifetime.Hosting lets you host websites with SSD-optimized storage. You can choose from countless .co domain names and keep them running for life. You’ll also get unlimited email accounts for your users and unlimited data transfer, making for a better online experience. Plus, when you sign up, you get a bonus lifetime domain registration as well.
Lifetime.Hosting’s Lite plan gets you one website and 250 MB of SSD-optimized storage for $26.55 AUD [$19.99 USD]. Or check out other options on the deal page: the Standard plan (six sites and 6 GB of storage) or Deluxe plan (12 sites and 12 GB of storage).
