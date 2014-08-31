4 Ways To Get Ahead At Work Without Sucking Up

We all want to get ahead in our careers — and some people are willing to do whateverit takes, including brownnosing, to get there.

But no matter how badly you want to gain the attention of your superiors, you should always steer clear of sucking up.

“Nobody really wants to be that person — slavishly hanging around the boss, making sure they’re out front, the loudest voice in the room, and possibly even willing to subvert their coworkers’ performance to make their own look better by comparison,” say Lolly Daskal, executive coach and author of Trust Inc., in a recent LinkedIn post.

There are better ways to make yourself visible, she says, “but it takes authenticity, integrity, and honesty.”

Here are four ways to get ahead without being a toady:

Make it a group effort. “Let others know you have merit, talk about your team or a group rather than yourself,” Daskal suggests. “Find ways to share successes and promote the group’s accomplishments.”

Be a leader. Prove that you’ve got what it takes to be promoted to the next level at work. “Find ways to mentor others or to share a new skill, a new system, an interesting article, or an idea,” she says. “Make yourself visible, but in a way that’s tied to support, guidance, and mentorship.”

Be helpful. You should always give 100% — but when things get extra busy around the office, it’s even more important to work twice as hard and offer a hand to those who may need help. “Keep an eye out for new resources and invite people from other areas of the business who might have helpful expertise or experience,” Daskal says.

Another way to prove your value and be helpful: Offer solutions. “When you’ve faced down an issue or crisis, share your processes and solutions. Become known as an excellent problem solver.”

Listen to others. You can accomplish all of the above by listening as much as (or more) than you speak. “Take the time to ask questions and listen. You’ll be well received — and you’ll learn more,” she says.

“Self-promotion with authenticity, integrity, and honesty allows you to build a reputation that matches your accomplishments that demonstrates that you are a credible high performer,” Daskal concludes.

