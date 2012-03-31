Get A Sneak Peek Of Miranda Kerr's Latest Victoria's Secret Swimsuit Campaign

Miranda Kerr and Candice Swanepoel are strutting their bikini bodies on the beach as a part of Victoria’s Secret 2012 swim collection campaign.



Check out this PopSugar video in which model mum Miranda reveals how she gets her head in the game when it comes to nearly-nude photoshoots.

Watch below.

