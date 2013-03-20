Here's How You Can Get A Sneak Peek At The Next 'Hobbit' Film

Peter Jackson will give a sneak peek at ‘The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug’ Sunday.

The next instalment of “The Hobbit” isn’t out until December; however, you can get a sneak peek of the film this weekend.



Sunday, March 24 at 3 p.m. ET, Peter Jackson will be hosting a first look at “The Desolation of Smaug” at hobbit.com/sneak.

The live event will also include a live Q&A with Jackson and fans.

However, the only way you can gain access to the event is through a 12-digit code that comes inside the purchase of “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” Blu-ray pack out today.

You can learn more about the event and how to send Jackson questions here.

We took a look at the bonus content on the Blu-ray and for a nearly three-hour long film, there aren’t any deleted or extended scenes.

Other than the ability to get a sneak peek at the next film in the trilogy, it’s a pretty barebones special features disc.

Here’s what’s inside:

New Zealand: Home of Middle-Earth

A 6:35 minute walk through the New Zealand locations used to depict Middle-Earth.

10 Video Journals

Director Peter Jackson’s 10 blog posts from the start of filming up until the world premiere December 14, 2012 that show location scouting, inside shoots on set, and post production in the editing rooms.

This is the most interesting part of the featured content, but if you want to watch it, it’s all available to view on Jackson’s Facebook page.

6 Movie Trailers

3 Game Trailers



The Hobbit: Kingdoms of Middle-Earth

Guardians of Middle-Earth

LEGO The Lord of the Rings

