Desperate Hotels Offering Free Tattoos, Tequila, And BMWs With Rooms

Hotels around the US are scrambling to fill their rooms and are coming up with some unusual offers, as occupancy rates have tumbled down.



At the Hotel Erwin on Venice Beach, a room includes an “Ink and Stay package,” which is $100 toward a tattoo and a bottle of tequila, according to the LA Times.

At the Hard Rock Hotel in San Diego, a stay gets you the opportunity to roam through the city on a Harley. At the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, you will get a free rental of a Mercedes, Porsche or BMW convertible.

And at the Las Vegas Hilton, when you stay for two nights under the Free Flying deal, you get a $300 voucher for a round-trip flight on any airline, $100 in dining coupons, two free breakfasts and two free cocktails.

