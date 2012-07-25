This Professional Gets Paid To Write College Papers For Rich Kids

Photo: IntelFreePress on Flickr

The laziest college students can hire a professional to write their college papers. But the cost? Not really fitting for a student budget.



A man who claims to work for a service that produces college students’ papers for pay recently posted to Reddit’s Ask Me Anything thread.

[Note: Reddit’s Ask Me Anything section uses anonymous sources, which we can’t verify.]

The writer talks about how he gets his assignments:

I “work” for a website that runs a lot of custom essay websites. I’m not hired by them, technically work as a contractor. So I don’t do any of the advertising or anything like that, people submit essays to these websites, then I go to a page where I can select ones I want to write. When you first start, website admins have to approve every request you make for an essay (as in you have to write to the website telling them why you’ll be able to write the essay better than another writer). As you progress, you can then take up to 3 orders without admin approval, then eventually up to 10 (which is where I am).

How much it costs:

This website charges anywhere between $10-40 USD/page. They take a huge cut though, and I get paid $5-$10.

This means a 10-page paper could cost anywhere from $100 to $400.

He also goes into most terrifying requests he’s seen:

I have a code of no nursing no med school no engineering. HOWEVER, I do see requests for that kind of work. And It’s not cool.

And how he defends what he does:

What I do is not at all criminal. I’m just writing things people ask me to write. If they choose to hand in something that they didn’t write and take credit for it, that’s them breaking their school’s rules (but still not the law).

