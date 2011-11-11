Get A New Rewards Credit Card: 3 Recommended Offers

If I could only have two or three credit cards in my wallet (I have eight), which would they be? Which new reward credit card offers would I recommend to someone in the market for fresh plastic?



Here are my top three picks for this month:

1. Capital One VentureOne Rewards Card. Card type: VISA Signature. This is the absolute best travel rewards card out there right now, in my opinion. No foreign transaction fees, no annual fee, and you earn “1.25 miles per dollar on every purchase, every day” — plus 0% introductory APR on purchases until November 2012. You can even get 10,000 bonus miles as well if you use the link located here, in our card deals portal, to apply.

2. Blue Cash Everyday from American Express. Card type: AmEx. My favourite all-around cash back credit card. There’s no annual fee, and a current promotion allows you to get a “$100 cash back bonus after spending $1,000 in eligible purchases in the first 3 months of Cardmembership.” Apply online here. This card also offers 0% intro APR on purchases for the first 12 months and a very generous cash back rewards structure: “3% cash back at supermarkets, 2% cash back at gas stations and department stores, and 1% cash back on all other purchases.”

3. Discover More Card. Card type: Discover. No annual fee, great 24/7 U.S.-based customer support, and high cash back rotating rewards categories: “5% Cashback Bonus® in categories that change like travel, gas, groceries, restaurants, home improvement stores and more.” A current promotion located within our deals portal allows you to receive 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months. Apply online and compare with competing card offers here.

Finally, wanted to remind readers that Citi has a number of tempting balance transfer cards this month. These offers provide an insanely generous 21 months of 0% introductory APR on purchases and balance transfers. Once in the Outlaw credit card deals portal, click on ‘Citi Credit Cards’ to see a sorting of all their offers — my personal favourite is the Citi Simplicity card, which aside from the 21 months of introductory APR, promises cardholders “peace of mind through direct access to a service representative, no late fees and no penalty rate.”

— provided by Outlaw; compare more deals in our card offers comparison portal.

Disclosures: We’re a credit card deals comparison site, so obviously we do maintain financial relationships with numerous banks and financial institutions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.