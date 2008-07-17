Get A New iPhone? You're Going To Need New Accessories, Too

After the iPhone euphoria, the crash, in the form a series of small disappointments: Not only is the machine a bit buggy and hard to keep charged, it turns out that not all the gear iPhone 1.0 owners have will work with their new machines.



Apple itself tells you this — but only in the most passive-agressive of ways. For instance, Apple lists 11 power accessories for the iPhone at its online store — but only offers three of those for the iPhone 3g.

Yahoo’s Eran Hammer-Lahav learned the hard way, when he tried to use the generic battery charger that had worked perfectly fine on his old iPhone with his new machine. Results below:

Sorry, Eran, but if you want to keep your new gizmo charged — no mean feat, we hear — you’re going to need to shell out another $19.99 plus tax, shipping and handling for the Griffin Powerjolt Car Charger. They’re available here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.