20-Year-Old Who Makes A Living Off Social Media Has A Cheap Trick You Can Use To Get A Lot Of Followers On Twitter

Star Wars / Lucasfilm You guys didn’t know about following and unfollowing?

The easiest way to get a lot of followers on Twitter is to be famous.

The best way is to tweet funny or useful tweets.

But there is another way, Luke.

We learned about it from Kolby Conrad, the 20-year-old we’ve been writing about who makes his living from Facebook traffic.

Conrad has a presentation he gives about how to use social media.

In it, he says the trick to getting Twitter followers is “Following and Unfollowing.”

He writes:

Massive following and unfollowing is not allowed by Twitter, if you start following and unfollowing more than 100 people a day you will get banned. Twitter does allow moderate following and unfollowing. I would recommend that for new accounts, you follow 75 new people every day, and unfollow 25 people. Once you have started to follow more than 2,000 people you should start following 50, and unfollowing 50 each day.Doing this is one of the easiest ways to gain followers on Twitter, and it’s free.

Conrad also has good advice on what to tweet about: “make a tweet that is something that someone else would like to say.”

“Don’t tweet about things that are super specific. Make general statements that your followers would agree with.”

