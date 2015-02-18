Today is the last day to get 2GB of free Google Drive storage

Google Drive is offering its users 2GB of free storage for completing a simple security checkup. It only takes a couple of minutes to complete, but the offer only lasts until Feb. 17.

Designed to make sure everything about your account is shipshape, the security checkup runs through a checklist of security features examining your account recovery information, recent activity, account permissions, and your 2-step verification settings.

To access the security checkup, head on over to your Google account page.

Next, click “Get Started” button to begin the checkup.

You’ll then be walked through each of the four sections of the checkup. Once you’ve looked over each section, you’ll get a green check mark. When you’ve finished, you’ll be greeted with this page.

You’re all done! Just sit back and relax with the knowledge that your Google account is more secure and that you have 2GB of free storage on the way.

Google says it will add the free storage to everyone’s account around Feb. 28, and you’ll get an email confirmation when the change is completed.

