Gesture Search Comes To Android Phones

Android users can now search their phones by drawing letters on their screens, thanks to Gesture Search, a new Google Labs app announced last night.



The app searches contacts, audio tracks, apps, and bookmarks. If a gesture is ambiguous, Gesture Search will return results for multiple interpretations. (For instance, in the screenshot on the right, Gesture Apps is unsure whether that first letter is an ‘H’ or an ‘A’, and is returning results for both.)

This could be a great feature down the line if it gets integrated into the basic UI. For now, this is almost certainly more trouble than it’s worth. Any time you might save is lost by having to open a new app.

If the product’s FAQ is anything to go by, this is extremely rough for now, so Google Labs is a good place for it to grow up.

Gesture Search requires Android 2.0 or better.

