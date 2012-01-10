Now You Can Gesture A Password Instead of Typing One In

Photo: Steefafa via Flickr

NYU professor Nasir Memon is working on password protection technology he says is more secure than old-fashioned keyboard strokes.Instead of typing in a password, Memon is utilising touchscreens to allow for gesture passwords.



People will be able to draw quick pictures or turn their hands on a screen to unlock pages. Memon says it’s more secure than character-based passwords because everyone’s hands have different features and sizes. Drinking coffee and getting jittery could pose a problem for the technology though.

Memon says it’s not as “creepy” as other password protection advances like retina or fingerprint scans.

Here’s a video interview with Memon and Bloomberg West explaining the new technology.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.