Now You Can Gesture A Password Instead of Typing One In

NYU professor Nasir Memon is working on password protection technology he says is more secure than old-fashioned keyboard strokes.Instead of typing in a password, Memon is utilising touchscreens to allow for gesture passwords.
People will be able to draw quick pictures or turn their hands on a screen to unlock pages. Memon says it’s more secure than character-based passwords because everyone’s hands have different features and sizes. Drinking coffee and getting jittery could pose a problem for the technology though.
Memon says it’s not as “creepy” as other password protection advances like retina or fingerprint scans.
Here’s a video interview with Memon and Bloomberg West explaining the new technology.
