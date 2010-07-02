Jeff Immelt Unscripted: China Screws Foreign Companies And Obama Hates Business

GE’s new lobbying strategy: Trash talk.



The FT’s Guy Dinmore and Geoff Dyer relay some unscripted remarks Jeff Immelt reportedly made at a dinner for Italian executives. GE says they were misreported and taken out of context.

Jeffrey Immelt, General Electric‘s chief executive, has launched a rare broadside against the Chinese government, which he accused of being increasingly hostile to foreign multinationals.

He warned that the world’s largest manufacturing company was exploring better prospects elsewhere in resource-rich countries, which did not want to be “colonised” by Chinese investors. “I really worry about China,” Mr Immelt told an audience of top Italian executives in Rome, accusing the Chinese government of becoming increasingly protectionist. “I am not sure that in the end they want any of us to win, or any of us to be successful.”

Mr Immelt also had harsh words for Barack Obama, US president, lamenting what he called a “terrible” national mood and expressing concern that over-regulation in response to the global financial crisis would damp a “tepid” US economic recovery. Business did not like the US president, and the president did not like business, he said, making a point of praising Angela Merkel, Germany’s chancellor, for her defence of German industry.

