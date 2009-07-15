GE's House Of The Future Has "Net Zero" Energy

General Electric (GE) is working on line up of household appliances that will radically alter energy consumption.

By 2015, if a home owner went all in with GE products from solar panels, to baby wind turbines, with smart appliances and meters, the home could be a net zero energy provider.

The whole system is going to connected via a home energy manager device which will be like a “cybernetic brain” GE’s VP Steve Fludder says. The energy manager will work with all the products to manage energy use at peak times, so the system doesn’t run out of juice. That will cost $200-$250. The new smart appliances that interact with the energy manager are only supposed to cost $10 or so more than current appliances.

The biggest hold up for the project, according to Greentech Media, is getting utilities on board, who are not known for being the fastest moving bunch.

