Gerry Marzorati Is Stepping Down As New York Times Magazine Editor

Gerry Marzorati, the editor of The New York Times magazine, where he’s worked since 1994, is expected to announce that he’s stepping down and will leave the publication at the end of August, The New York Observer’s John Koblin reports.



Koblin’s sources tell him Marzorati will stay within the Times Company.

This has been a period of a lot of change for all the Times Magazine properties. Stefano Tonchi, the editor of T, left in March to take over W magazine. Lynn Hirschberg, a longtime writer at the Times Magazine, left to become an editor-at-large at W. Paul Tough, the magazine’s story editor, took a buyout back in December. Kira Pollack, the magazine’s deputy photo editor, left for Time last year to become its director of photography. And Matt Bai, the magazine’s political writer, shifted to the newspaper to become a columnist. Sally Singer was recently named the editor of T.

Women’s Wear Daily has a few more details.

They say Marzorati might be headed to the Times’ web side, and that Atlantic editor and former Times reporter James Bennet is being floated as a likely successor.

Also:

Industry insiders told WWD that Marzorati, who became editor of the magazine in 2003 and was given the additional title of associate managing editor in 2006, likely isn’t leaving the job of his own volition. His departure is thought to have stemmed from a string of questionable moves, such as eliminating the style pages from the Sunday magazine; launching/folding the quarterly sports-themed Play and Key real estate supplement, and not fighting hard enough against the decision to shrink the magazine’s size.

