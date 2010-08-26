The Man Who Paid To Be The First To Buy $100 Oil Was... Gerry Altilio?

It’s been two years since the first triple digit crude oil contract changed hands in 2008, and still no one knows who bought it.



Back then, the historic trade was a big deal. A competition broke out among traders, and the winner ended up paying $600 to be the first man to buy crude oil at $100 per barrel, a so-called “vanity trade.” It was cool, kind of, or more like stunning, when oil then shot to a record $147 per barrel.

Now the “vanity” trade might be more like an embarrassment. The trader, whoever he is, was just fined a shocking $12 million by the SEC.

Over the intervening years, only the name of the seller of this famous contract has emerged: Nymex’s Richard Arens. If anyone is a hero of this trade, he is, because he sold the $100 contract for $600.

All we know about the buyer is that he worked for ConAgra. His name was never revealed and the story died down. But now that the CFTC just fined the trader $12 million, interest in his identity has been rekindled.

So here’s a guess.

A tipster tells us the first $100 oil trader was Gerry Altilio, Jr., who is now a Vice President at Gavilon.

Here’s what we know about Gerry, thanks to Google:

He got his MBA at Rochester University in 1992. Around 2000, he left Sempra Energy Trading to work for ConAgra Energy Services, which was later bought by Gavilon, where he works now.

He graduated high school in 1983 from Horseheads High in NY. He’s in about his early forties, and he runs marathons.

We called him a couple of times for a comment last week, when the CFTC’s $12 million fine was announced. We were never put through to him. Last Tuesday, we were told he had gone home for the day (it was 4 pm). Last Wednesday, we said we were from “Business Insider” and were referred to Gavilon’s press rep. She didn’t pick up our call last week and today, we left a message haven’t heard back yet.

So we haven’t confirmed that Gerry’s the famous first $100 oil trader, but the details we found seem to match up. So we thought we’d bring him to your attention and let you decide.

