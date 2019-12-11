Gerrit Cole signs record breaking 9-year, $324 million deal with New York Yankees

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports After two dominant seasons with the Houston Astros, right-hander Gerrit Cole is joining the Yankees on a monster deal.

Gerrit Cole is reportedly set to sign a deal a nine-year, $US324 million deal with the New York Yankees.

The deal gives him the highest annual salary for pitcher in MLB history, breaking the mark Stephen Strasburg set just a day before.

When the ink is dry, Cole will be the first pitcher and just the fifth player in MLB history to sign a deal worth more than $US300 million.

The New York Yankees have secured their ace.

According to multiple reports, former Astros right-hander Gerrit Cole has agreed to a nine-year, $US324 million deal with the Yankees that should keep him in pinstripes for a long time.

The deal was first reported by MLB Network’s Jon Heyman.

Breaking: Gerrit Cole to Yankees. 9 years. 36M per. 324M total. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 11, 2019

The deal comes with an annual average of $US36 million, setting a new high mark for starting pitchers in the majors.

The previous record had been set by Stephen Strasburg just a day before, with his seven-year, $US245 million contract with the Washington Nationals paying him $US35 million on average.

After Strasburg’s deal, manyexperts assumed that Cole was set to sign a deal worth north of $US300 million, and just one day later, he’s made it a reality.

Cole becomes first pitcher and just the fifth player in all of baseball to sign for more than $US300 million, joining Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, Giancarlo Stanton, and Manny Machado.

