Meet Fox Biz's Newest Moneybabe

Here she is folks, Gerri Willis. Fox Business just hired her away from CNN, the biggest poach since Gasparino.



Naturally, Fox News and Fox Business chairman Roger Ailes used the chance to get in a dig at the competition:

“Most of the CNN talent have been restrained from showing what they can do — we’re looking forward to providing Gerri with a platform at Fox Business to showcase her financial acumen and television expertise.”

