All your germaphobic habits are pretty much useless

Don’t want to get sick this season?

Sure, you’ve heard the basics: Carry hand sanitizer everywhere. Grab public-bathroom door handles with paper towels. Hold your breath when your unwell-looking subway seat partner starts coughing.

Bad news, germaphobe — your meticulous habits likely aren’t doing much to protect you.

Here’s a look at all the weird germ-avoidance behaviours that are probably useless:

