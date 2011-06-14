Germany's Power Companies Are Going To Sue Angela Merkel's Government

Photo: AP

German power companies are on track to sue Merkel’s government for damages, according to Der Spiegel.They argue that Merkel’s abandonment of nuclear power in the wake of the Fukushima disaster and protests in Germany has effectively made their nuclear reactors worthless.



Der Spiegel reports that power companies will sue under Article 14 of Germany’s constitution and expect compensation of €20 billion.

Taxpayers would be force to pay for the damages if the nuclear power companies win in court, as some experts predict they might. Wolfgang Rennebert, formerly of the Environment Ministry told Der Spiegel that the power companies have a case and that he has “rarely seen such a poorly drafted law.”

This comes in the wake of Germans realising that both carbon emissions and energy costs will rise from the abandonment of nuclear power.

