Germany's New KILLER Export That Just Doubled In Market Share Thanks To Nations Like Greece

Germany is now the third largest weapons-selling nation in the world, after the U.S. and Russia.



Here’s the export boom you might have missed:

Der Spiegel:

According to the 2009 annual report put together by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), Germany’s weapons exports have more than doubled in the last five years, to 11 per cent of the global total. German submarines and tanks, the report makes clear, have gained a number of loyal customers.

Guess who has been blowing money on toys lately:

Most of German arms sales go to NATO member states, with Turkey and Greece counting among the country’s best customers along with South Africa. Still, Roth said that there is a “powder keg situation” in some regions in the world and the export of weapons to such areas could result in dangerous arms races.

Many Germans are shocked by the rapid growth in military exports, with some wondering whether the nation should be selling such things. Yet to us the greater question is: Why does Greece need submarines? If there’s a war, Europe can surely bail the country out.

