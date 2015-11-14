A bomb scare forced Germany's national soccer team to leave their hotel hours before the attacks in Paris

On Friday morning, the German national soccer team was briefly evacuated from their hotel in Paris following a called in bomb threat, The AP reports.

Hours later, an explosion killed several near the Stade de France where the German team was playing a match against France. Spectators were brought on to the pitch as the stadium was evacuated.

The anonymous call to the hotel came in at 9:50 a.m., leading to a prompt evacuation. Bomb-sniffing dogs searched the area and police established a perimeter.

The team returned to the hotel around 2:00 p.m. after spending time at Roland Garros, the tennis stadium where the French Open is held.

There is no known connection at this time between the hotel bomb scare and

the attacks that struck Paris later that evening.

