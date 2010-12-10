Germany's Inability To Come To A Conclusion Is Sending European CDS Higher

The eurozone remains mired in worry this morning due to the ongoing inability of its leaders to come to any sort of conclusion on how to deal with the fringe state sovereign debt crisis.



According to reports this morning, Germany has dismissed the idea of a euro bond solution, but Chancellor Merkel seems to be more willing to expand the already existing bailout fund as a solution to the problem.

That will likely only solve the liquidity issue, so far as Portugal, but is unlikely to be of size capable of supporting a Spanish bailout (unless the expansion of the fund surprises to the upside).

Check out the next dominos to fall in Europe >

From CMA Datavision:

Photo: CMA Datavision

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.