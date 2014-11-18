German Investor Confidence Just Surged Out Of Negative Territory

Germany’s ZEW index, which measures investor sentiment, just smashed out of negative territory.
Analysts had expected the “economic sentiment” part of the index to rise just out of negative territory for November, to 0.5, from -3.6 in October.
In reality, it hit 11.5. Last month was the first in negative territory for nearly two years, but this month’s figure has soared well away from zero.
The part of the index that measures the current situation was lower, at 3.6. But analysts had expected it to reach only 1.7.
The figures come after Germany’s Q3 GDP growth was confirmed at a dismal 0.1%, barely avoiding a technical recession.
