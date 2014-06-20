Photos Of The Lavish Resort That Was Built From Scratch For Germany's World Cup Team

Germany’s World Cup team is staying at a custom-built luxury resort in Brazil.
The resort, called the Campo Bahia, was privately financed by a German investor and it won’t open to the public until the World Cup is over.
There are 14 villas, a training center, a pool, a bar, and a specifically-oriented practice field at the resort, and right now the German national team has the place all to itself.
Judging by the photos, Campo Bahia is easily the swankiest World Cup camp.
The pitch was orientated in the same direction as the stadiums where Germany will play their World Cup games. That way, the sun is in the correct place.
While other countries stay in preexisting hotels with other guests, the Germans have their own private sanctuary.
