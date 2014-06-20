Photos Of The Lavish Resort That Was Built From Scratch For Germany's World Cup Team

Tony Manfred
Germany world cup camp 5Campo Bahia

Germany’s World Cup team is staying at a custom-built luxury resort in Brazil.

The resort, called the Campo Bahia, was privately financed by a German investor and it won’t open to the public until the World Cup is over.

There are 14 villas, a training center, a pool, a bar, and a specifically-oriented practice field at the resort, and right now the German national team has the place all to itself.

Judging by the photos, Campo Bahia is easily the swankiest World Cup camp.

The resort is on a remote beach that's 15 miles from the town of Porto Segura.

When it opens to the public, the resort will offer diving, fishing, and kite surfing.

Each villa has at least 5 bedrooms.

Let's check out the villas.

One of the main living rooms. Custom-made art is a big part of the decor.

The hotel hired 14 artists (half Brazilian, half German) to make everything in the villas.

The rooms have a ton of natural light.

Every villa has a veranda that looks out at the ocean.

Each bedroom has its own bathroom. There's also a kitchen and dining room.

Each villa has a balcony.

The villas are situated around the pool area.

The pool is 2,000-square feet, and has a 'World Cup bar' next to it.

The open-air bar has a bunch of World Cup paraphernalia around.

One of the soccer-themed ornaments.

The bar at night.

Something that hotel guests likely won't need to use -- the training field.

The pitch was orientated in the same direction as the stadiums where Germany will play their World Cup games. That way, the sun is in the correct place.

While other countries stay in preexisting hotels with other guests, the Germans have their own private sanctuary.

