Photos Of The Lavish Resort That Was Built From Scratch For Germany's World Cup Team

Germany’s World Cup team is staying at a custom-built luxury resort in Brazil.

The resort, called the Campo Bahia, was privately financed by a German investor and it won’t open to the public until the World Cup is over.

There are 14 villas, a training center, a pool, a bar, and a specifically-oriented practice field at the resort, and right now the German national team has the place all to itself.

Judging by the photos, Campo Bahia is easily the swankiest World Cup camp.

