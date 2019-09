Yesterday, as Germany’s Bundestag voted on whether Greece should receive its second bailout of 130 billion euros ($173 million), there were other numbers in Federal Finance Minister Wolfgang Schäuble’s head.



As Bild reports, Schäuble took the opportunity for a sneaky game of sudoku on his iPad.

WATCH:

