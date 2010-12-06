Germany: We Love The Euro, We Just Don't Want To Do Anything To Help Save It

Photo: en.wikipedia.org

Some oh-so German headlines coming across the wires regarding Germany and the future of the Eurozone this morning.First of all, the government says it’s “absolutely committed” to the eurozone, which is probably in reaction to the news from Friday that Merkel had threatened to quit the common currency at some point in October.



But then also Germany is saying there’s “absolutely” no need to increase the bailout fund, and they’re interested in Jean-Claude Juncker’s E-Bond idea either.

So they love the euro, but they’re not interested in any measures that might shore it up. Of course, this stance has worked out well for Germany so far. So why not keep the status quo?

