Germany Wants 1 Million Electric Cars By 2020

The German government plans on spending $705 million by 2011 to support the development of electric cars, Bloomberg reports.



The goal is to have 1 million electric cars on German roads by 2020. The ambitious German target echos Obama’s campaign vision of a million plug-in electric hybrids on the road by 2015. To hit that target, Obama has laid out considerably more money–$2.5 billion for battery research, and billions more for electric vehicles.

The German government hasn’t released specifics on its electric car plan, but it appears that it will spend heavily on electric car infrastructure, like charging stations.

