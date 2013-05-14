In Two Charts, You'll See How Germany Is Different Than Everywhere Else In Europe And Doesn't Want Anything To Change

Earlier we reported on a new Pew Global study which shows deepening pessimism about the economy and negativity towards the European Project across Europe, a side effect of the horrible economic situation emanating from the Eurozone crisis.



But while depression and anger is the rule, there’s one exception: Germany.

It is stunning the divergent paths between Germans and virtually everyone else in the EU.

These two charts really drive it home.

They show that German economic positivity has grown a lot in recent years, and that German approval of various institutions and leaders remains high.

Pew

PewFor Germany, the status quo is just great.

