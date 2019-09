The German sacrifice of voting yes to provide support for the eurozone bailout has buoyed European indices.



Germany’s DAX, showing signs of sacrifice, down around .8%

UK’s FTSE, flat

France’s CAC, roughly flat

Italy’s MIB, up 1.32%

Spain IBEX, up 1.48%

Portugal’s PSI, up .67%

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.