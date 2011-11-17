Germany Tells Britain To Suck It Up And Help The Eurozone

Photo: AP

A senior member of Angela Merkel’s party has blasted the UK, saying that the country is being selfish and must chip in to help the eurozone.The Telegraph reports that Volker Kauder, parliamentary leader of the Christian Democratic Union, slammed the British government in a speech at the party conference, saying:



“Britain also carries responsibility for making Europe a success. Only being after their own benefit and refusing to contribute is not the message we’re letting the British get away with .”

Kauder did concede he understands why the UK is against the financial transaction tax but said that doesn’t mean the country can ignore Europe. The newspaper reported that British Prime Minister David Cameron has described the lauded financial transaction tax as a “bullet aimed at the heart of London.”

The spat between the two countries comes as the Bank of England warns that the biggest hurdle in the way of the UK’s economic recovery is the eurozone. The Press Association reports that the bank forecasted an increased threat of a double dip recession primarily due to concern with the eurozone.

